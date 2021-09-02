Sidharth Shukla death: Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu 'shocked and heartbroken' at actor's demise!

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack. He was 40.

The famous television and film star won a million hearts with Balika Vadhu. He died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital told PTI. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

His shocking death news has left fans and fellow celebrity contestants mourning.

