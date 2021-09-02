हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla death: Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu 'shocked and heartbroken' at actor's demise!

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack. He was 40.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 2, 2021 - 12:19
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The famous television and film star won a million hearts with Balika Vadhu. He died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital told PTI. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

His shocking death news has left fans and fellow celebrity contestants mourning. 

Here are all the live updates of breaking news:

2 September 2021, 12:17 PM

2 September 2021, 12:16 PM

2 September 2021, 12:16 PM

2 September 2021, 12:15 PM

Several celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu among others expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla's demise.

2 September 2021, 12:08 PM

2 September 2021, 12:08 PM

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

2 September 2021, 12:08 PM

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

2 September 2021, 12:06 PM

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

2 September 2021, 12:03 PM

Actor Sidharth Shukla succumbed to heart attack at 40, confirms Cooper Hospital.

