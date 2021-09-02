Sidharth Shukla death: Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu 'shocked and heartbroken' at actor's demise!

2 September 2021, 12:17 PM
Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94
— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021
2 September 2021, 12:16 PM
Too young to go #SiddharthShukla RIP pic.twitter.com/78AW1l8Gsd
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 2, 2021
2 September 2021, 12:16 PM
Life is so unpredictable. Absolutely shocked to hear about Sidharth's passing. Devastating beyond words. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace my friend #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kRHL1EatYu
— Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) September 2, 2021
Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla , We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla
— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 2, 2021
2 September 2021, 12:15 PM
Several celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu among others expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla's demise.
Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul Om Shanti https://t.co/BuyIepJjEi
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2021
2 September 2021, 12:08 PM
TV actor Siddharth Shukla passes away, say Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/z1o3aESFP9
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021
2 September 2021, 12:08 PM
He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".
In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.
2 September 2021, 12:08 PM
Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".
2 September 2021, 12:06 PM
"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.
2 September 2021, 12:03 PM
Actor Sidharth Shukla succumbed to heart attack at 40, confirms Cooper Hospital.