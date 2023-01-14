Singer Palvi Virmani's first musical melody of 2023, 'Coffee Shop' is bliss to your ears!

New Delhi: Music makes it easier for you to express emotions. Whether missing your loved ones or wanting to propose to your special one, there are songs for every occasion. While 2022 was a spectacular year for the Indian music industry, the New Year 2023 looks much grander for music aficionados. Precisely, it was a fruitful year for singer Palvi Virmani with her songs ruling the charts.

After a successful singing debut in 2021 with her maiden single 'Tere Naal Pyaar', the versatile musical artist delivered several super hit songs in the form of 'Bulleya', 'Kaala Mascara', 'Khushnuma' and 'Pachtawenga'. The singer's last release 'Jiye Jatein Hain' was a musical treat loved by everyone. Now, Palvi Virmani will lure everyone with her next song 'Coffee Shop'.

The enchanting track is a romantic single with lively lyrics. As per the sources, 'Coffee Shop' will be a vibrant song with beautiful locales. Unlike her previous singles, the song will be produced by Dheeraj Virmani and will release on the official YouTube channel of Platear Studios.

'Coffee Shop' features popular actors Aanchal Munjal and Akshay Kharodia. Aanchal rose to fame from the small screen to movies, whereas Kharodia is best known for his TV show 'Pandya Store' and other music videos like 'Meherma', 'Tere Layi' and 'Zindagi Bhar Tera Saath'.

The song was shot in Dubai, and fans can expect another banger from Palvi Virmani. The music is composed by Vibhas, and the composer has collaborated with the singer on various occasions. 'Coffee Shop' is directed by Jay Parikh who earlier directed Prabhjot Virmani's chartbuster 'Chann Ve'.

Apart from this, the worth-appreciating thing is that the team of Platear Studios is bringing talented artists to the limelight along with Dinesh Soi's casting firm Team DS Creations.

When contacted Palvi Virmani to know about the song, she revealed, "The song is an unusual romantic number. Music lovers will love the first musical melody of 2023. I am excited about the song's release." The music video released on January 6, 2023 on official YouTube channel ‘Platear Studios’ is getting tremendous response. Watch out this space for more updates.