Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health stable, remains on ventilator and ECMO support

New Delhi: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus, remains stable.

He is being treated at the MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai MGM. The hospital in its health bulletin has shared that the singer is stable as of now yet remains on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

An expert team of doctors is treating the multiple national award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Celebrities and fans across the globe including Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman have been praying for the speedy recovery of the singer.

At the time of being admitted, the singer put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.



