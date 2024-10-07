Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Removes Wife Deepika Padukone’s Nazar At The Trailer Launch, Proves He Is The Whole Green Forest

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh cannot keep calm ever since he has become the father of a baby girl. The actor made a smashing appearance at the trailer launch of his next film Singham Again along with his wife Deepika Padukone. The actress will be seen in a fierce Lady Singham role headlined by Ajay Devgn. At the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh was seen posing for the paparazzi where there were several posters of the star cast including Deepika Padukone. But what Ranveer did seeing the poster of his wife Deepika was extremely adorable, he removed the nazar of his wife Deepika and blew kisses at her. This video of Ranveer sent a meltdown to his fans and they are calling him the best husband in the whole world.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh removing Nazar of his wife Deepika Padukone at the trailer launch of Singham Again

Deepika Padukone was reportedly going to make her first-ever appearance at the trailer launch of Singham Again, but the actress wasn't present at the launch and Ranveer very cutely mentioned how his beloved wife is busy with the baby as she couldn't come for the launch.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024

The power couple announced the arrival of their princess and it's been a month. The fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to make an appearance soon and have a glimpse of the little one.