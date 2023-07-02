trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629614
NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Cobalt Blue Gown At ' The Night Manager 2' Premiere

At the Night Manager season 2 premiere, the actress was seen wearing a cowl-neck midi dress by Sruti Dalmia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Cobalt Blue Gown At ' The Night Manager 2' Premiere

New Delhi: Riding high on the success and huge critical acclaim of her magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, and the hottest show Night Manager Part 2, Sobhita Dhulipala is ruling hearts. Time and again, Sobhita has left us all impressed with her ravishing and bold looks, be it on the screen or in real life, the stunning actress is always on top of her fashion game. Recently, she dropped a series of her steamy clicks and these have taken over the internet.

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a hue that has been subtly emerging on the runway and fans are in love. At the Night Manager season 2 premiere, the actress was seen wearing a cowl-neck midi dress by Sruti Dalmia. The dress’s calm azure blue shade caught the most attention. She paired the look with silver jewelry, high bun and a classy pair of heels. The stunning blue dress on Shobhita is from the Shruthi Dalmia line and costs around a whopping Rs 26,238.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "This blue on you looks perfect," "such a stunner," commented another. 

On the work front, Sobhita has a very strong lineup including ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2, ‘Monkey Man, and a Jio studio film.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad