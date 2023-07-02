Sobhita Dhulipala Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Cobalt Blue Gown At ' The Night Manager 2' Premiere

New Delhi: Riding high on the success and huge critical acclaim of her magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, and the hottest show Night Manager Part 2, Sobhita Dhulipala is ruling hearts. Time and again, Sobhita has left us all impressed with her ravishing and bold looks, be it on the screen or in real life, the stunning actress is always on top of her fashion game. Recently, she dropped a series of her steamy clicks and these have taken over the internet.

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a hue that has been subtly emerging on the runway and fans are in love. At the Night Manager season 2 premiere, the actress was seen wearing a cowl-neck midi dress by Sruti Dalmia. The dress’s calm azure blue shade caught the most attention. She paired the look with silver jewelry, high bun and a classy pair of heels. The stunning blue dress on Shobhita is from the Shruthi Dalmia line and costs around a whopping Rs 26,238.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "This blue on you looks perfect," "such a stunner," commented another.

On the work front, Sobhita has a very strong lineup including ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2, ‘Monkey Man, and a Jio studio film.