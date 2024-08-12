Sobhita Dhulipala Mentions Samantha In Her Engagement Pictures With Naga Chaitanya, But Here’s A Twist

Mumbai: The world was consoling Samantha when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement pictures were shared on the internet. Many slammed Chay for getting engaged on the same date when Sam had proposed to him. Chay and Sam got divorced within four years of their marriage, and the Pushpa actress confessed she gave her 100 % to the wedding but it didn't work out. As the days pass by, there have been more videos and pictures from Chay and Sobhita's engagement that are being surfaced on the Internet. One video that grabbed everyone's attention was Sobhita getting all decked up for her big day.

The video was shared online by one of Sobhita's makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, where the Made In Heaven actress dropped her comment marking Samantha, your eyes may pop seeing Samantha's name, but this is not the same Samantha but Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala who is doctor by professional. The actress marked her sister Samanta on this comment and mentioned how she was busy sipping coffee rather than getting ready for the day.

Samantha Dhulipala also shared the pictures of the big day and wished them togetherness for eternity.

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement pictures are out, Samantha's old video has been going viral where she mentioned how she gave her 100% in their marriage, "In the middle of the separation announcement, every friend, my family members, and my well-wishers asked me to sit at home and not to an item number. My closest friend who usually boosted me, even asked me to NOT do an item song and say no to it. I was like, 'Okay I am doing it'. Why should I hide, I did not do anything wrong, I gave my marriage 100%, but it didn't work out. But I am not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something that I did not do."

Samantha who appeared at the event of her film after the engagement of Cahy was quizzed about how she does give up in life, to which she said that she does give up but the story doesn't end there, she climbs up and that's how she keeps going.

