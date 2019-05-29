close

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shares family pic and we can't take our eyes off little Taimur Ali Khan sitting on Kareena's lap—See photo

The photo is worth a freeze frame.

Soha Ali Khan shares family pic and we can&#039;t take our eyes off little Taimur Ali Khan sitting on Kareena&#039;s lap—See photo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned author Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable family picture. The photo is worth a freeze frame as it has got legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan sitting in the middle with daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan on either side.

But what caught our attention is the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan sitting on mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap, dressed up in cutesy night suit. Soha captioned the picture as: “Like the branches of a tree #family #familygoals#missingafew @saraalikhan95.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Like the branches of a tree  #family #familygoals #missingafew @saraalikhan95

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Isn't the picture too adorable for words?

On the work front, Saif is busy with 'Sacred Games 2' where once again he will be seen playing the famous role of Sartaj Singh. The season 1 got him accolades as he was appreciated for his performance along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Besides, he has Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan' which is slated to release on September 6, 2019. He plays a Naga Sadhu in the thriller. It also features Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij.

Kareena, on the other hand, is busy with 'Good News' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also, she will be seen judging dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' season 7.

 

 

 

 

 

Soha Ali KhanTaimur Ali KhanKareena KapoorSaif Ali Khan
