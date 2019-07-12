close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha dismisses alleged fraud charges

The complainant has alleged that Sonakshi Sinha failed to turn up for a performance she had been signed up for. Reportedly, she had received Rs 32 lakh as booking amount for the show.

Sonakshi Sinha dismisses alleged fraud charges

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Friday tweeted her reaction to fraud allegations levelled against her by a Delhi-based event organiser, after an Uttar Pradesh police team visited her Mumbai residence to record her statement in the case.

"An event organiser who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an uscrupulous man," the actress tweeted. 

On Thursday, a team of officials from Uttar Pradesh Police visited Sonakshi's residence, Ramayana, to record her statement. 

The complainant has alleged that Sonakshi failed to turn up for a performance she had been signed up for. Reportedly, she had received Rs 32 lakh as booking amount for the show.

Sonakshi, however, was not at home on Thursday when the group of officials from UP Police, with the assistance of policemen from Juhu police station, arrived at her residence.

The police team will visit her again on Friday.

Sonakshi was last seen in the multistarrer flop, "Kalank", and will soon be seen in projects such as "Khandaani Shafakhana", "Mission Mangal" and "Dabangg 3".

Tags:
Sonakshi Sinhasonakshi sinha alleged fraud case
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu not sure she is a superstar yet

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa