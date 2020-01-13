हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha teases fans with action-packed video tweet

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release is "Dabangg 3" where she reprises her role of Rajjo alongside Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey.

Sonakshi Sinha teases fans with action-packed video tweet

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha's recent tweet has left fans speculating if the actress has a heavy-duty action flick on the cards.

Sonakshi took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 2016 spy action thriller "Force 2" co-starring John Abraham. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen kicking serious butt as the camera captures her action from different angles.

"Throwback to some mar dhad with @TheJohnAbraham for #Force2! This was one of the most memorable action sequences that I've been a part of... cant wait to kick some ass soon again!!! #behindthescenes #action #flashbackfriday," she captioned the video.

With movies like "Force 2" and "Akira", Sonakshi has proved her credentials as an action star. No sooner did she tease social media with her new, action-loaded cryptic video, fans were wanting more!

"Any new movie ?????? Sona Mam go ahead," one fan commented.

Another wrote: "Chalo ab Akira2 ho Jaye."

Fans also flooded her post with comments like "super action", "excellent", "good work" and "great"!

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release is "Dabangg 3" where she reprises her role of Rajjo alongside Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey.

Fans are wondering if the actress's tweet, especially mentioning "Force 2" as her "most memorable action sequences" is a hint that her next film will showcase her purely in an action-packed avatar.

 

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaForce 2
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff's chiselled abs in this beachside pic is making internet crazy!

Must Watch

PT11M8S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; January 13, 2020