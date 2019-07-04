Sonakshi Sinha's athletic avatar on Elle India cover will blow your mind—See inside

New Delhi: The beautiful Sonakshi Sinha has a huge fan pool. With over 15 million followers on Instagram, Sonakshi's popularity needs no introduction. The stunning actress turned cover girl for Elle India magazine recently and her athletic avatar has left us spellbound!

Wearing a blue tank top, multicolored tights and hoop earrings, Sonakshi looks super sporty and ready to roll! The actress's in-braid hairstyle further adds to her sports girl avatar.

Check it out here:

She captioned the image as, “elleindia bringing back the sportsgirl in me this July! Outfit @reebokindia @kchapters @shoplune Photographed by @colstonjulian, Styling @malini_banerji, hair by @themadhurinakhale,Makeup by @divyachablani15,Assisted by: @pujarinighosh @suhani_lotlikar #ellejuly #BeMoreElle”

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in 'Khandaani Shafakhana' which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma along with Sonakshi.

A couple of days back, the song 'Koka' from the film took the internet by storm. Netizens loved the remix version of the original Punjabi track and Sonakshi was a delight to watch in the song!

'Khandaani Shafakhana' will hit the theatres on 2nd August this year.