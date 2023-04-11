Sonam Bajwa Takes Shower In Scarlet Red Backless Dress, Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath

NEW DELHI: Popular actor Sonam Bajwa is one of the hottest celebrities of Punjab. She often leaves her fans gasping for breath with her sexy pictures and videos. She has been lately burning the internet lately with her bold avatar and jaw-dropping looks. The actor has been sharing her sexy and hot pictures on social media which in no time go viral on the internet. Sonam has once again shared a sizzling video of her which has taken over the internet.

In the video, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor is seen wearing a strappy red dress with backless detailing and a plunging neckline. She is seen standing under a shower and sensuously looking into the camera. Her bathing video was stunning enough to leave her fans awestruck and set social media on fire. Many fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. However, a few others trolled her for her bold move.

One of the fans wrote, "Motor band kar diya hai maine, paani barbaad mat kro yaar."

Another wrote, "Punjab ki kyliejenner."

A comment read, "Sonam tum bigarti jarhi,tum par sakhti karni paregi."

Another comment read, "Mai acha khasa apne ghar jaa raha tha."

Sonam Bajwa was recently a part of 'The Entertainers' tour in the US, led by Akshay Kumar and also featuring Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi. She has 'Carry On Jatta 3' with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to the Carry On Jatta 2 and also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla among others.