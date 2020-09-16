Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja trends, see pic

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has occupied a spot on the trends list for her post dedicated to husband Anand Ahuja. She shared a solo photo of Anand looking his dapper self and captioned it, "A husband appreciation post," adding a heart emoji. Like Sonam, her mother Sunita Kapoor and the actress' friends are all hearts for the post.

Check out the trending post:

Sonam and Anand often share adorable posts for each other. As of now, they are making of their time together in London. Last month, Sonam also hosted a romantic birthday bash for Anand in London. She gave a sneak peek into the celebrations and looked so, so dreamy.

Take a look:

Anand is an entrepreneur. He owns the fashion line Bhane and sneaker brand VegNonVeg. He and Sonam fell in love in 2016 and got married on May 8, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam, who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' has not announced her upcoming projects yet.