Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance during Cannes Film Festival—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known to be the fashionista of the industry and is often in limelight owing to her offbeat, mesmerising outfits. The actress's classy sense of fashion often gets special attention. Fans had been waiting for a long time for Sonam to make her Cannes Film Festival appearance this year. She is a regular at the festival and has often stunned us with her outfits while walking the Cannes red carpet.

The actress finally shared pics from Cannes Film Festival on Instagram and we must say they were worth the wait! She exudes elegance in every pic and we can't wait to see more of her looks.

Check out her recent pictures here:

The 72nd Cannes festival began from May 14 and will last till 25th. The annual movie festival saw various Bollywood beauties walk the red carpet this year. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan and Aishwarya Rai rocked their red carpet looks and gave us major fashion inspiration!

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which stars actor Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead.