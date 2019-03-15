Sonam Kapoor partners with LA tourism for campaign

New Delhi: Actress Sonam A. Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja have partnered with Los Angeles Tourism for a new campaign.

The digital initiative highlights the city`s vibrant arts, culture, culinary and hotel scenes, read a statement.

Tapping into Sonam and Anand`s passion for reading, vegan cuisine, the film industry, basketball and art, the four-episode campaign shows them visiting the legendary Los Angeles County Museum of Art, experiencing the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, tasting chef Esdras Ochoa`s famous vegan tacos at Salazar and vibing at the hot Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Los Angeles Tourism began investing in travel trade efforts in India back in 2016 and consumer marketing efforts began in 2017. In 2018, the city welcomed more than 130,000 visitors from India, a 5.1 percent year-over-year increase.

The destination aims to grow its share of visitors from India and will undertake continued trade and consumer marketing initiatives throughout 2019 to include thematic familiarization tours, and trainings.