Sonam Kapoor shares video of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt revealing their lucky charms

New Delhi: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have extended their support to Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film The Zoya Factor by revealing their lucky charms on social media.

Sonam Kapoor has shared of her 'good friend' Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter. Posting the video, she wrote, "My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you! In the video, Ranbir talks about his lucky charms #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor (sic)."

My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor pic.twitter.com/Ttd5zQFQXE — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 16, 2019

In the video, Ranbir revealed that he has two lucky charms. "So I am here to talk about my lucky charm. Strangely, I have two of them. When I was younger and I used to go to school, on my way if I saw red mail truck I used to cross my fingers, shut my mouth and make a wish. And until I saw three black cars on the road, I didn't uncross my finger or speak a word. Usually, when I was successful before reaching school, spotting all the black cars, strangely all my wishes came true. So this went on for a really long time, till the time my wishes stopped coming true and then I just naturally stopped it, "he said.

Talking about his second charm, Ranbir added, "I think the second thing would probably be my fixation to the number 8. I don't know when it started. Of course my mum's birthday is on 8th of July. But I just fell in love with the design of the number or shape of the number and the fact that it also can mean infinity. I don't know what it is. So when I grew older, when I have to go to a shoot or if I had an important meeting or if I had something that I was really nervous about, and if I saw a white car, for example and the number plate was 4040 or 2222, I used to add them up and if they added to number 8, I used to think I'm going to kill it. Whatever I did it just gave me confidence. Psychological of course, but it really worked for me. So I guess these two are my lucky charms."

Sonam also shared a video of Alia revealing her lucky charm. In the video, Alia shared, "If I want something really bad like an award or a film or maybe a holiday, I just act out that particular situation by myself in my bathroom in front of my mirror. That’s my lucky charm... Pretending, acting to myself and putting the energy out there."

Sharing her video, Sonam wrote, "@aliaabhatt, your lucky charm describes you best! Good thoughts and good vibes only! Thanks for sharing your lucky little secret!"

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is all set to hit the theatres on September 20.