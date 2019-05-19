close

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's wish for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on wedding anniversary is unmissable—Pic

Anil Kapoor celebrates his wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor today

Sonam Kapoor&#039;s wish for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on wedding anniversary is unmissable—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrates his wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor on May 19th. The two got married in the year1984 and are parents to Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The couple's daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and wished her parents on the occasion. Be it birthdays, anniversaries, trailer launch, or any other special occasion, the fashionista never misses a chance to post on Instagram.

On her parents' anniversary, Sonam posted an adorable throwback picture of the two and we can't stop looking at it.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The caption is, “Mom, you are the yin to Dad's yang. He lights up your eyes like no one else. The two of you are pure magic together. I wish you both a very Happy Anniversary, here's to many more magical ‘Lamhe’! Love you. #CoupleGoals #Lamhe #”

Wasn't that adorbs? Here's wishing Anil Kapoor and his beautiful wife Sunita Kapoor a very happy wedding anniversary!

Coming to Sonam, the actress will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'  starring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. 

