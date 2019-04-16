close

Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan hits back at Kangana Ranaut for attacking her daughter Alia Bhatt yet again

Kangana first called out Alia for not backing her at 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' release.

Soni Razdan hits back at Kangana Ranaut for attacking her daughter Alia Bhatt yet again
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt controversy is slowly heating up as for the first time ever latter's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan has spoken about it. She responded to a tweet and wrote how the 'Queen' actress is after her and her daughter.

She wrote: "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from the character of course. Agenda? What’s hers ...?"

Earlier in the day, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel attacked Soni Razdan and Alia on Twitter. She wrote: "These non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations."

Actor Randeep Hooda too supported Alia and without naming anyone wrote a cryptic tweet which read: "Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself."

For the uninitiated, Kangana first called out Alia for not backing her at 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' release. She even called her a puppet of filmmaker Karan Johar. However, Alia chose not to reply.

Recently, when asked about Alia's performance in 'Gully Boy', Kangana again took a dig at her calling her performance in the movie 'mediocre'.

She had previously started the whole 'nepotism' debate on Karan Johar's talk show.

 

