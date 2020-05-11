Sonu Sood arranges transport for stranded migrant workers amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood on Monday arranged bus transport for stranded migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of workers left for Karnataka in 10 buses arranged by him. Sonu had personally come to bid the workers goodbye at the terminal. He had earlier acquired permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to do so.

"I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses," the ‘Simmba’ actor said in a statement.

The buses left from Thane to Gulbarga in Karnataka.

Sonu decided to organise the transport service as he was moved to see people walking several kilometers to their home states after the lockdown was announced.

"The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities," he shared.

Sonu Sood had earlier requested the government to provide free transport services to the migrant workers who have been stranded due to the lockdown across the country. He had also urged to open free trains and bus services from every state.

He tweeted: "I feel the travel of all migrants to their respective homes should be totally free. In fact they should be given some money so that when they reach their homes at least they have something to survive for a day or two. Free trains and buses should run from every state."

Apart from this, the actor recently donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also offered his hotel in Juhu as residential facility for frontline workers. It was also reported that he has decided to provide meal kits to over 25,000 migrants on a daily basis in Mumbai during the holy month of Ramzan. Before this, Sonu also started a ration drive to help the needy during the lockdown.