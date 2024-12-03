South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 Due To Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for his roles in popular K-dramas such as Tomorrow and Little Women, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. His death was attributed to a cardiac arrest.

On December 2, Park Min Jae's agency, Big Title, shared the sad news on Instagram. In their post, they expressed, "Hello, this is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min Jae. A beautiful actor who loved his craft and always strived to do his best, Park Min Jae has passed away. We thank you all for your love and support towards him. Though we will no longer see his acting, we will proudly remember him as a major actor. May he rest in peace."

The actor's younger brother also paid an emotional tribute, writing, "My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can come and pay their respects. We kindly ask for your understanding, as we are unable to respond to individual messages. The wake will be held from December 2nd, 09:30, to December 4th, 09:30."

According to The Times of India, the actor has passed away due to cardiac arrest. The actor reportedly died on November 29 while he was in China..

His family and agency have confirmed that his funeral will take place at Ewha Seoul Hospital on December 4th at 09:30 AM.

Park Min Jae, who was on the brink of mainstream stardom, appeared in notable South Korean television series such as Little Women (2022), Numbers (2023) and Korea-Khitan War (2023). His final appearance was in the web drama Snap and Spark.