Sriti Jha Remembers The Time From Rocky Aur Rani… Sets: ‘Happened A Year Ago’

Sriti Jha, a popular TV actress who is widely known for her performances as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya and Jhanvi in Saubhagyavati Bhava, will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Sriti also appeared on the popular stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. After winning millions of hearts while working on TV, Sriti is gearing up to explore the medium of films. Earlier, reports had suggested that Sriti would make a special appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star, Arjit Taneja. Recently, the actress shared an Instagram post confirming her presence in the film.

Sriti Jha Pens A Heartfelt Note

Sriti Jha penned a heartfelt note as she remembered her day on the sets. She also dropped a few pictures with Karan Johar and her co-star, Arjit Taneja, to thank the director for giving her the opportunity. Sriti wrote, “This happened a year ago and I have kept calm for far too long. This was an absolutely insane day on a Dharma set. You see that smile… if the corner of my lips could reach the ears you’d know how I felt exactly. There was the very well known hamper in the vanity van- OUTRAGEOUS - with a handwritten note. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies, Shauna and team for an absolutely gorgeous shoot day. Go watch #rockyaurranikipremkahani releasing tomorrow.”



Expressing her excitement, Sriti Jha added, “P.s: I WOULD WRITE THE WHOLE CAPTION IN CAPITALS BUT AM I THAT DHARMATIC? … oh cmon! This gives me license to be a little corny. I’m so sick with joy!!!”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to see TV actors’ presence

Interestingly, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will see some of the biggest stars of the Hindi television industry making an appearance in the film. They include Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, and a few others. While nothing has been revealed about their characters, rumours are circulating that they will be seen during an important scene of the film. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romantic drama released on July 28, and has been getting positive reviews from critics and fans alike.