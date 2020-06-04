हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Stop and look at these lovely memories shared by Janhvi Kapoor, also featuring Sridevi

Trust us when we say she has a gold mine of throwback posts and all lovely ones.

Stop and look at these lovely memories shared by Janhvi Kapoor, also featuring Sridevi
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor always shares snippets from her personal and family life on Instagram and on Thursday, she treated her fans to some photos which were captured from her old phone. Trust us when we say she has a gold mine of throwback posts and all lovely ones. The recent one is a series of pictures and videos from her travel diaries, dance rehearsals and shoots and while scrolling through the post, we also chanced upon a loved-up picture of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

“Found my old phone, found some fun memz,” Janhvi wrote.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Found my old phone, found some fun memz

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Megastar Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai. Tuesday happened to be her and Boney Kapoor’s wedding anniversary and to mark the day, Janhvi shared a picture of them together from the archives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Anniversary 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi are currently in Mumbai. Some days ago, their househelp had tested positive for coronavirus, after which the film producer released a statement about the development.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘RoohiAfza’ and Gunjan Saxena biopic. She also has ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi Khushi Boney Kapoor janhvi kapoor pics
