Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria dazzle at song launch event—See pics

The lead trio of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria along with the filmmaker Punit Malhotra were present at the event.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The much-awaited song 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' from 'Student Of The Year 2' (SOTY 2) was launched amid much fanfare. The lead trio of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria along with the filmmaker Punit Malhotra were present at the event.

The trio was dressed to kill and looked fab at the song launch. They came, talked about the song, showed amazing camaraderie and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Check out their clicks:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The song has been released and is full of vibrant hues. The music has been composed by the famous duo Vishal-Shekhar and the lyrics are penned by Vayu. It has been sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani.

'SOTY 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will introduce two fresh female faces—Ananya and Tara to the showbiz world.

Expectations are high from this outing as the original 'Student Of The Year' which released back in 2012 was a big hit and marked the debut of three newcomers then—Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

 

 

