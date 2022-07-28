New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor are reportedly going to make their debut on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ along with the cast of their debut film ‘The Archies’. It is reported that SRK’s daughter will also talk about her brother Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug related case and how it was a tough time for the entire Khan family.



According to a report in Bollywood Life, “Suhana Khan the princess of the Khan house will also be talking a lot more about her family right from Aryan Khan being her big brother and the support she gets from him. The tough time the Khan family faced during the drug case and more. Suhana Khan will also reveal that she is the most loved sibling in the house, while AbRam is her heart".

However, another report in India Today claims that Suhana will not grace Koffee with Karan’s couch but would rather send a video message in an episode that would feature her mom Gauri. "Suhana Khan is going to make her debut on Koffee With Karan 7 debut but there's a twist. The star kid has apparently given a video byte for her mom Gauri Khan's KWK 7 episode. Gauri is likely to be seen on Karan Johar's show with her friends Seema Sachdev and Bhavna Pandey," claimed the report.

Seema and Bhavana featured in Karan Johar’s Netflix reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ that also had Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor on the guestlist.

While, only the time will tell if either of the report is true but we definitely would want Suhana on KJo’s talk show.