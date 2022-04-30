New Delhi: There seems to be more trouble brewing for actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 7 cr worth assets of the actress in the money-laundering probe against her.

Reports suggest that the attached property is a fixed deposit.

In December last year, the ED filed a charge sheet under the PMLA Act naming a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline as witnesses in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply the charge sheet copy to all the accused.

Sometime back, Jacqueline and conman Sukesh's cosy pictures had surfaced on the internet following which the actress issued a statement requesting media for privacy.

The actress clearly stated that it intruded her privacy and personal space. Jacqueline also stated in her Instagram note about going through a 'rough patch'.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhoot Police' alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Her upcoming projects include 'Attack', Kannada action-thriller 'Vikrant Rona', 'Bachchan Panday', 'Cirkus' and 'Ram Setu'.