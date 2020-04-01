Sunny Leone sets internet ablaze with jaw-dropping pic in a pool – See inside

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone’s fans are swooning over a ravishing picture of her taken by ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The picture features Sunny inside a swimming pool and she exudes oomph in a printed monokini. “Take away your blues!! 12 days of summer lovin !!! Love this shot by Dabboo Ratanani,” Sunny captioned the picture. She looks gorgeous in the photo and comments like “beautiful” and “stunning” have been posted. The comment thread is mostly filled with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the post here:

What’s the word? Jaw-dropping, right?

Sunny’s Instagram timeline is full of her solo pictures and some with family and she looks like a million bucks in all of them. Just recently, she made the spotlight follow her in a chic LBD.

Meanwhile, she is also updating snippets from her quarantine diary. Earlier, she revealed how she and husband Daniel Weber are training their kids to wear masks to deal with coronavirus.

Sunny and Daniel married in 2011. The couple is parents to three children - daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. They adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, in 2017 and Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5'. Her debut film as an actress was 2012's 'Jism 2'. She followed it up with films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Mastizaade'. Sunny also has several dance sequences to her credits. 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends' are some of the reality shows on her resume.