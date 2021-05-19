Super Dancer 4 judge Geeta Kapur's sindoor pics go viral, fans wonder if she's married - Geeta Maa reacts!

New Delhi: Ace choregrapher Geeta Kapur, famously called Geeta Maa by her fans, recently sparked marriage rumours after pictures of her wearing a sindoor went viral. Her followers were elated to guess if she has married already.

As soon as the pictures went viral, Geeta Kapur issued a clarification. She told Times of India, "No, I am not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won't hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. Of course all this is not true."

"No, I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it," she added.

Geeta Kapur is currently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer. She kickstarted her pretty young and assisted Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan for the longest. Geeta was a part of the choreo team of films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to name a few. The very famous song Sheela Ki Jawani featuring Katrina Kaif was choreographed by Geeta.