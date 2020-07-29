हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar police to investigate financial documents of two companies headed by Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik

The Bihar police team is likely to investigate the financial documents of two companies known as Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd and Front India for World Foundation.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar police to investigate financial documents of two companies headed by Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A four-member police team from Bihar constituted to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case reached Mumbai Crime Branch this morning to further the investigation process. Actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide.

After which the Bihar team police flew to Mumbai to begin the investigation process. 

According to reports, the Bihar police team is likely to investigate the financial documents of two companies known as Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd and Front India for World Foundation in which Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakroborty were company directors with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The cops suspect irregularities were committed on the instructions of Rhea and Showik being the beneficiary.

The Bihar police is likely to contact Sushant's CA for the same.

Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor.

 

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput casesushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicideMumbai PoliceRhea ChakrabortyShowik ChakrabortyCBI
