Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Somebody in Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty, says family lawyer

New Delhi: Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Wednesday said that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her."

Singh said Rhea, who was seeking transfer of Sushant's case to CBI until now, has now chosen to move top court seeking a stay on the investigation. "If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation," he said.

FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her, Singh told PTI.

Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput's father that she abetted suicide of his actor son.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The move of Rhea to rush to the top court assumes significance in view of the fact that a four-member probe team of Bihar police is already in Mumbai and may seek to interrogate the actress as the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father, KK Singh, contained allegations of severe criminal offences such as abetment of suicide and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai where the probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought a stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput''s father till disposal of her plea in the top court, Maneshinde said.

The move came, four days after Rajput''s father KK Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.