Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian discussed new projects in April, viral WhatsApp chats reveal

New Delhi: A WhatsApp chat between actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian reveals that the duo discussed work extensively. The chat is from April, two months before Sushant and Disha died. Screenshots of their conversation have now gone viral on the internet. They spoke thrice between April 2 to April 10 and discussed about a digital campaign for PUBG and a food oil brand promotion.

The chats clearly reveal that Sushant was looking forward to work and said he will wait for the script to come.

On April 2, they spoke about the food oil brand promotion. Disha briefed the actor about the contract and said she can quote Rs 60 lakh for him to do the promotion. Sushant further asked her about the brand name. Take a look:

Disha then approached him on April 7 for the PUBG digital campaign. The company wanted Sushant to encourage people to 'Stay Home Stay Safe and Play PUBG' during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also required to post a video on Instagram in that coming week.

Read their WhatsApp exchange here:

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8 and Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. It is being assumed that there is a link between the two deaths which happened in a span of five days. However, nothing has been official as of yet.

The twin deaths, however, have raised enough suspicion with people pressing for a fresh and fair probe.