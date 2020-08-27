Sushant Singh Rajput gets a billboard in Hollywood, see sister Shweta Singh Kirti's post

New Delhi: A billboard dedicated to late star Sushant Singh Rajput has been put in Hollywood, Los Angeles, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti revealed on social media. It has a photo of Sushant with the message "The world has its eyes on the case" written on it. Shweta shared a video of the billboard and extended gratitude to his fans for their support.
"A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support. Justice for Sushant," she captioned the post.
Watch the video here:
Earlier, Shweta had shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard in California demanding 'Justice for Sushant' and similar posters were put up in Melbourne too.
SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr*****The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations 1) SOUTHBANK - 120 Clarendon St/Westgate Freeway. 2) WILLIAMS LANDING- Princess Highway. 3) WANTIRNA SOUTH - 384 Burwood Highway. 4) EPPING- Cooper St. 5) BENTLEIGH- 823 Nepean Highway 6) DERRIMUT- Western Freeway. 7) BAYSWATER- 158 Canterbury Rd.
Shweta is quite active on social media and continuously pressed for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case for a fair probe. She also organised a global prayer meet for Sushant while demanding justice for him.
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Preliminary reports suggested he died of suicide. However, Sushant's family accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. The CBI has now launched a probe in the death case.