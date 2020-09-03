Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice, truth will come out soon: Locksmith who opened actor's room on June 14

New Delhi: Rafique, the locksmith who opened actor Sushant Singh Rajput's room on June 14, is still in a state of shock. He could not open his shop for two weeks due to stress and recalls what happened that day when he unlocked Sushant's room.

Rafique has been interrogated by the CBI at the DRDO guest house, where the officials are stationed. He believes that the truth of June 14 will come out soon and says that Sushant deserves justice.

"I am a huge fan of Sushant. I have watched most of his films, including 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Kedarnath'," Rafique told Zee News in an interview.

Rafique wishes he was not called to open the door or he would have been asked to come earlier so that Sushant could be saved.

Recalling the events of June 14, Rafique claimed that people who were present in the room at the time were not at all scared. He was one of the five people present there.

"A lot has changed in my life after June 14. I am continuously interrogated about that day, which I think I will never forget," he said. Rafique added that he had got Rs 2,000 after he unlocked Sushant's room.

He further said that a month after Sushant's death, he got a similar call from a house to unlock a room. An old man was locked inside a room. Fortunately, the people were able to save him as the room got unlocked right on time. But Rafique regrets not being able to save Sushant.

The CBI has begun its investigation in full swing in Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14. Preliminary reports said he died by suicide. However, his family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor's suicide.

Rhea and her family have been questioned multiple times by the CBI officials and a probe is still on.