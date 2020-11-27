Sushant Singh Rajput's death is unfortunate and some are trying to play dirty politics over it: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: In Shiv Sena's editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', senior party leader and editor Sanjay Raut interviewed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently. Touching upon various pressing issues concerning the state politics, Thackeray also opined on the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death remained one of the most talked-about events this year. Reflecting upon the late actor's demise, CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "It is unfortunate that a youth died and some are trying to play politics over it. How low would they stoop? This is dirty politics. A man fights like a man. Unfortunately, a life is gone and you are doing politics over it? Is this what you are worthy of?"

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. After Mumbai Police's initial probe, late actor's family and fans massively demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

The mysterious death case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from various angles of drugs and money laundering respectively.