Sanjana Sanghi

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi flies to Delhi, hints at not returning to Mumbai in cryptic post

Sanjana Sanghi flew to Delhi on Wednesday, a day after she was questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; co-star Sanjana Sanghi flies to Delhi, hints at not returning to Mumbai in cryptic post
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96

New Delhi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star, has penned a cryptic note hinting at not returning to Mumbai now. She flew to her hometown Delhi on Wednesday and bid bye to the city of dreams via an Instagram post. 

"Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye, Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow of my heart changes my perspective. Or maybe, you are sad, too. See you soon. Or, maybe not)," Sanjana wrote.

The development happens a day after Sanjana was questioned by the Mumbai Police for nearly nine hours in Sushant's death case. 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in Bandra apartment. The actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months. 

An investigation is currently underway in his case. Apart from Sanjana, 27 other people have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police. 

Meanwhile, 'Dil Bechara' will be Sushant's last film while it marks Sanjana's debut in Bollywood. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

'Dil Bechara' has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

