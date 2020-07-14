Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi's moving tribute: You'd promised we'd do it all together

New Delhi: 'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi posted a heartfelt tribute for actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died a month ago. Sushant's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. He died by suicide on June 14. 'Dil Bechara', a remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars', will be his last film while it marks Sanjana's debut in Bollywood.

Sanjana shared a poetic send-off note for Sushant on his one-month death anniversary and mentioned that she would try to fulfill all the dreams that he saw.

Read her note here:

“Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying.

Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding

Of moments that now will forever remain memories

Of laughs together that were but will never again be

Of questions that will remain unanswered

Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.

But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see,

Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled,

Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is,

Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,

I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled like you always wanted me to.

Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together.”

This note was shared by Sanjana on June 21 too, a week after Sushant died.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s ‘Dil Bechara’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Meanwhile, Sanjana was also questioned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant’s suicide case along with 34 other people. An investigation is currently underway.