हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's father in state of deep shock, tweets Shekhar Suman after meeting actor's family in Patna

Shekhar Suman has demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s father in state of deep shock, tweets Shekhar Suman after meeting actor&#039;s family in Patna
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who has demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, visited the late actor's family at his home in Patna on Monday. He took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit and wrote, "Met Sushant's father.. shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word.. He is still in a state of deep shock.. I feel the best way to express grief is through silence."

Shekhar Suman was accompanied by filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh, who was also a close friend of Sushant. 

Before flying to Patna, which is also Shekhar Suman's hometown, the actor tweeted that he would visit Sushant's family and also meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to press upon a CBI probe into the versatile star's death.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.  

Shekhar Suman has also created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding CBI probe into his death, even though the case is being investigated by Mumbai Police and post mortem has stated that Sushant died by suicide.

The final postmortem report of Sushant confirmed asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of death. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputShekhar Sumanjustice for sushant forumsushant singh rajput death
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan announces trailer launch of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' via video!
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Vocal for Local debuts in Ladakh, Goods from here gets to sale in Europe