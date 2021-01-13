हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a thoughtful note written by late actor

Sushant was last seen in 'Chhichhore' on-screen while Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' was digitally released posthumously. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a thoughtful note written by late actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on June 14, 2020, left his family, friends and an ocean of fan following grieving. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai and the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

While his near and dear ones are yet to find any closure to the case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is an avid user of on social media, shared a thoughtful note written by Sushant Singh Rajput which reflects on his life and thinking pattern. 

Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively demanding justice for Sushant on social media. She has been at the forefront of the #JusticeForSSR campaign since the actor's death.

Sushant's death case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police. Later, it was subsequently been taken over by the CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation, probing the drugs and money-laundering angles respectively. 

Sushant was last seen in 'Chhichhore' on-screen while Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' was digitally released posthumously. 

 

