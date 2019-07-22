close

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen holidays in Armenia with Rohman Shawl, shares loved-up pictures-See inside

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen is holidaying in Armenia with her 'jaan' Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee. The actress has shared some breathtaking pictures of the stunning architecture of the city and also some absolutely mushy pictures of herself and Rohman.

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen is holidaying in Armenia with her 'jaan' Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee. The actress has shared some breathtaking pictures of the stunning architecture of the city and also some absolutely mushy pictures of herself and Rohman.

Sharing the pictures, Sush wrote, "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be!!! @rohmanshawl #allheart #us #thewalk #love #family #children #journey #sharing #memories #yerevan #armenia I love you guys!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In another picture,  Sushmita is seen enjoying the fountain bath. She wrote, "#fountainbathing #sunbathing #womanup #sharing #memories #yerevan #armenia #clickclick @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #feel."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Earlier, she also shared a video from Armenia thanking the people for the hospitality. She wrote, "God bless Armenia and its wonderful people!!! Every moment magical and forever cherished!!! Alisah carries a song in her head that she can dance to anywhere...just like her mom. Renee and Rohman mostly wondered what to do with us. #sharing #moments #beautifultrip #yerevan #vernissagemarket #northavenue #cascade #republicsquare #duggadugga I love you guys!!!! #happiness #life #family #love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushmita made her relationship official with Rohman in 2018. Since then the couple is spotted together in almost every event. Their social media handle reeks of their whirlwind romance. The couple is rumoured to tie the knot later this year

On the professional front, Sushmita, also a former Miss Universe, hasn't made any screen appearance after 2015's Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.

