Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on 'peace' after breakup with Rohman Shawl

New Delhi: Superstar Sushmita Sen has shared a new post after announcing her breakup with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Thursday (December 23) on Instagram. The starlet had been in the news for the past few days as rumours of her breakup dominated headlines.

Sushmita, on Thursday, put the speculations to rest and confirmed that she had broken up with her longtime BF Rohman. She expressed that their relationship was long over but the duo still remained very good friends.

Now, after her breakup, it appears Sushmita has found inner peace as suggested by her latest post. She shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote, "Peace is beautiful," and expressed her love for her fans.

Take a look at her post:

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018.

Rohman, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers and endorses several big brands.

Sushmita made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second season of 'Aarya'.

The actress also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show 'Fashion Superstar', alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.

Sushmita's Instagram account is filled with pictures of her and Rohman together. The two were undoubtedly one of the adorable couples of Bollywood. Fans would always swoon over their pictures and videos which they shared on their respective social media handles.

