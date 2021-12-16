My father choked with emotion after watching Aarya 2, it took me 27 years to earn this compliment: Sushmita Sen

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani's Aarya season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Sushmita Sen has garnered rave reviews already. The show has returned with Sush playing the titular role. Power-packed performances from an ensemble star-cast along with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma’s ace direction has made the second season of Aarya truly spectacular!

While Sushmita has been basking in the glory with appreciation pouring in from all corners of the world, one special compliment that has really made it all the more special has come from one of the most important people in her life.

Talking about the same, Sushmita Sen shared, “My mother binge-watched the second season with me! My Father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my Dad, that he is proud of my work.”

It’s truly one of the most hallmark moments for all of us when our parents tell us how proud they are of our journey and all that we have achieved in life.

