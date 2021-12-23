हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen confirms split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, shares 'relationship was long over'

Sushmita Sen dropped the post announcing her separation after several media reports stated that she and Rohman have broken up and that the latter has moved out of her house.  

Sushmita Sen confirms split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, shares &#039;relationship was long over&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Putting all speculation to rest, actress Sushmita Sen finally opened up and announced that she and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have called it quits. The 'Arya' actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of her and Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship".

Rumours of Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's break-up had been doing the rounds for quite some time. 

Sushmita Sen dropped the post announcing her separation after several media reports stated that she and Rohman have broken up. She signed off the note, writing, "I love you guys."

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018. Rohman, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers and endorses several big brands. Sushmita made her comeback with web-series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second-season of 'Aarya'.

The actress also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show 'Fashion Superstar', alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.

Sushmita's Instagram account is filled with pictures of her and Rohman together. The two were undoubtedly one of the adorable couple of Bollywod. Fans would always swoon over their pictures and videos which they shared on their respective social media handles.

