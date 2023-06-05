topStoriesenglish2617770
Sushmita Sen Wraps Up ‘Aarya 3’ After Overcoming Heart Attack — Shares Video From Last Day Of Shoot

Sushmita Sen, after resuming shooting for the thriller series ‘Aarya 3’ a month ago, has now completed filming for the entire season.

Jun 05, 2023
  • Sushmita Sen suffered from a heart attack earlier this year.
  • The shooting of ‘Aarya 3’ was halted due to her health issues.
  • The show is expected to premiere by July 2023.

Sushmita Sen Wraps Up ‘Aarya 3’ After Overcoming Heart Attack — Shares Video From Last Day Of Shoot

Actress Sushmita Sen has finally wrapped up the shoot for the third season of the popular thriller series “Aarya” on Disney+Hotstar, for the season, pushing the series toward the post-production stage. Production was halted in February when Sushmita suffered a heart attack, and was on break for a while. Now, she has made a strong comeback and happily announced the completion of the shoot. She even shared a video from her last day on set, where she appeared happy and cheerful.

She captioned the post, “And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3. Here's to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat. I love you guys!!!"

In the video, Sushmita was seen laughing out loud and further grooving with her director Ram Madhvani. She can also be seen hugging her co-actor, Sikandar Kher.

Watch:

 

 

While fans seemed all happy to see Sushmita all healthy and cheerful in the video, Sikander also left a sweet comment that reads, “As they say .. Congo to all of us!”

Sushmita Sen's Heart Attack

Sushmita, who is known for her healthy lifestyle, suffered a heart attack earlier this year, following which the shoot of “Aarya 3” was halted temporarily. She also underwent treatment and had an angioplasty, details of which were shared by her on Instagram. Through her social media post, Sushmita said that she was diagnosed with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery and further urged her fans to take their heart health more seriously.

Since then, she has been steadily recovering and gradually resuming her exercise routine.

The first season of “Aarya” was released in June 2020 and it was quite successful. The sequel premiered in December 2021, and the third season is expected to be available on the streaming platform in July this year.

In addition to the series, Sushmita Sen recently finished dubbing for her upcoming film “Taali,” a biopic based on the life of transgender individual Shreegauri Sawant.

