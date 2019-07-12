Taapsee Pannu spends time with children battling cancer—See photos

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Taapsee Pannu is known for her character roles. In a short span of time, Taapsee has managed to amass a huge fan following. People adore her acting style and eagerly wait for her movies to hit the screens.

Recently, the 'Badla' actress took some time off her busy schedule and met a few children battling cancer. The meeting was arranged at Big FM radio station office, Infinity mall, Andheri in Mumbai.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

She spent some quality time with the kids, met their parents and even distributed presents to the children. She even talked about her experiences at the do.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' along with Bhumi Pednekar. It is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. This is the first time that the fans will get to watch Bhumi and Taapsee together on the big screens.

It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and will hit the screens on Diwali this year.

Taapsee will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal' which has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha. It tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

It will release on August 15, 2019.