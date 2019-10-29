close

Taimur and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunt their love for boots at the airport—Photos

Twinning in stylish boots at the airport, both Kareena and Taimur looked extremely fashionable. 

Taimur and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunt their love for boots at the airport—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The ultimate B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and the most popular star kid on social media, Taimur Ali Khan turned heads at the airport recently. Why? Well, this time it was because the fab -looking mother-son duo flaunted their love for boots.

Twinning in stylish boots at the airport, both Kareena and Taimur looked extremely fashionable. While Bebo wore beige long boots, Tai Tai was seen in dark brown zipper boots. Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Bebo wore a military green jacket, white tee and blue denim. Her high-street fashion look of the day was accessorised by black shades and huge tote in black.

Talking about Taimur, his recent video telling paps to not click went viral on social media. And like always, his pictures break the internet in no time.

On the work front, Bebo has her kitty full with projects like 'Good Newzz' with Akshay Kumar, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan in the pipeline. Also, she is busy judging 'Dance India Dance' season 7 along with Bosco Martis and Rapper Raftaar.

 

taimurKareena KapoorTaimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor Khan
