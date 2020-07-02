Take a house tour of Sara Ali Khan's vibrant Mumbai apartment through these pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and happening star, Sara Ali Khan has in a short span of time managed to amass a huge fan following. Her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput impressed one and sundry, followed by commercial success in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh.

Sara, who is a brand favourite these days and also quite popular on social media. She recently posted colour-popped pictures of her vibrant house on Instagram and we thought of taking you on her house tour. Take a look at her posts where you get a sneak-peek into her spunky apartment:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan.