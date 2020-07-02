हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Take a house tour of Sara Ali Khan's vibrant Mumbai apartment through these pics!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan. 

Take a house tour of Sara Ali Khan&#039;s vibrant Mumbai apartment through these pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and happening star, Sara Ali Khan has in a short span of time managed to amass a huge fan following. Her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput impressed one and sundry, followed by commercial success in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh. 

Sara, who is a brand favourite these days and also quite popular on social media. She recently posted colour-popped pictures of her vibrant house on Instagram and we thought of taking you on her house tour. Take a look at her posts where you get a sneak-peek into her spunky apartment:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan. 

 

Tags:
Sara Ali Khansara ali khan house picsSara Ali Khan pics
Next
Story

Trishala Dutt opens up about losing mom at 8 and how her life changed after boyfriend's death: The ground beneath me seemed to crumble
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli meets President Bidhya Devi