हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia thanks doctors, hospital staff after coronavirus recovery

Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday expressed words of gratitude for the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital where she underwent Covid-19 treatment.

Tamannaah Bhatia thanks doctors, hospital staff after coronavirus recovery
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday expressed words of gratitude for the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital where she underwent Covid treatment.

The actress, who has now recovered and is working to boost her stamina, tweeted her thanks along with photographs of her doctors, nurses and the hospital staff.

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses, and the staff at @Continental_hyd. I was so sick, weak and scared but you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better!" the actress captioned the image.

Earlier this week, Tamannaah had shared a workout video on her verified Instagram account.

"#BackToFitness - Day 1 It's time to take baby steps and get back my stamina. This is an extremely important step after recovering from coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body," she wrote along with the video.

Tags:
Tamannaah BhatiaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain not getting married anytime soon!
  • 74,32,680Confirmed
  • 1,12,998Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall, flood like condition in many areas