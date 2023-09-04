Tara Sutaria Pens Adorable Note For Her Mother, Says 'I Am Because You Are'

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria is one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, and besides her remarkable performances, she is also known for her fashion statement and her beauty, which are adored by her fans and audiences. The way she appears and carries herself has always influenced the girls of today's generation and has set an example through her appearance. While massive anticipation surrounds her every time and the audiences always look after her social media for her glowing beauty and to know the insights about her, the leading actress shared an adorable childhood picture of her mother with her grandmother and revealed that she inherited her beauty from her grandmother.

As Tara's mother and grandmother are having their birthday this month, Tara Sutaria shared a beautiful picture and said that her beauty is what she got from her grandmother and pens a beautiful note that says, "Monday mood - Isn’t there such great power in being a woman? Our intuition, sense of self, inherent empathy and sensitivity, ability to be driven and navigate the tough and (often) madly unfair situations thrown at us with grit are some of the basics I think we need to own and talk about more. Agree?"

Further, she added, "This picture was taken in the sixties and has my favourite women in it. :) Happy Birthday month to my ever dazzling, glorious mum and Nani. I am, because you are. And thank you, my dearest FC for restoring this photograph. @farrokhchothia"

Tara Sutaria is one of the beautiful actresses in Indian cinema, and time and again the actress has proved it. Recently, the actress was featured on The Peackock Magzine's cover page, and with her fairy appearance and elegance, she made heads turn.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Apurva and the actress is excited about the film as she feels that the survival thriller story is one of those subjects that challenges her as a performer and she hasn't done the character like Apurva before.