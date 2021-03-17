हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria tests COVID-19 negative, 'thanks' fans for good wishes

Actress Tara Sutaria has tested COVID-19 negative. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress shared this news through her Instagram story on Wednesday (March 17).

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria has tested COVID-19 negative. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress shared this news through her Instagram story on Wednesday (March 17).

“Thank you all for your concern and love.. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all," read Tara's post.

Tara was earlier this week speculated to be COVIDT-19 positive.

Tara will next be seen in  Milan Luthria's directorial Tadap. The film will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tara is also part of Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller 'Heropanti 2'.

Apart from her work, Tara is in news for her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Aadar Jain. The couple is very open about their relationship and has been spotted multiple times together.

