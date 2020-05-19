Tara Sutaria's childhood pic with twin sister Pia, looking like 'baby momo' is driving netizens crazy!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' in 2019 and ever since making waves for her personal and professional life. Tara, an avid social media user recently shared her childhood picture with twin sister Pia Sutaria.

The awwdorable click has the aptest caption reading: Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles

Not just the fans but many celeb-friends of the actress have dropped their comments, praising the munchkins.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Of late there have been rumours of Tara dating Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain.

Several videos of Tara and Aadar's foot-thumping dance at latter's brother Armaan Jain 's wedding celebrations flooded the internet some time back. However, the duo has never really spoken about it in public.