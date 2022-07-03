NewsLifestylePeople
Taylor Swift's property trespasser pressed with stalking charges

A 35-year-old New York man has been charged with trespassing and stalking charges after authorities stated he entered two New York City residences linked to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

New Delhi: A 35-year-old New York man has been charged with trespassing and stalking charges after authorities stated he entered two New York City residences linked to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suspect, who was arrested on Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city`s Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26, police said.

Investigators have stated that he walked "through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, the same person later entered another residential building linked to Swift on June 12. It was located on the same street, and the suspect "made threats through the intercom toward a 32-year-old female."

Prior to this, Swift has had issues with alleged stalkers. The police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap in 2018. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

