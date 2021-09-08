Teaser of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence's 'Don't Look Up' leaves fans curious

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are all set to save the world from environmental issues through Netflix's film 'Don't Look Up'.

On Wednesday, the makers of the dark sci-fi comedy unveiled a teaser that has left fans intrigued. Besides Leonardo, Jennifer, 'Don't Look Up' also stars Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, TimotheeChalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey and Michael Chiklis.

The upcoming film revolves around Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo), who go on a giant media tour to warn everyone of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

Unveiling the teaser, the streaming platform announced that 'Don't Look Up' will be out in select theatres and on Netflix on December 24.

"Woaah. Amazing star cast. Teaser looks so interesting," a fan commented on the teaser's video.

"Movie of the year. Can't wait to what happen in the film," another user wrote.

The film is written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay.